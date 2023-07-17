Pax Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $561.09 million and $902,606.98 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003299 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar Token Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 561,714,309 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

