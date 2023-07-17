Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for 3.1% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Paychex worth $44,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 35.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.87.

Paychex Trading Up 0.6 %

PAYX stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $121.60. The company had a trading volume of 260,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $139.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.