Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Short Interest Down 58.6% in June

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 417,000 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the June 15th total of 1,008,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.2 days.

Perseus Mining Stock Down 0.8 %

PMNXF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. 13,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,319. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40. Perseus Mining has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $1.67.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

