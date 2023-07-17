Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Short Interest Down 58.6% in June

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 417,000 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the June 15th total of 1,008,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.2 days.
Perseus Mining Stock Down 0.8 %
PMNXF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. 13,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,319. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40. Perseus Mining has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $1.67.
Perseus Mining Company Profile
