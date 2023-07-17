Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,477.40.

Separately, Simmons began coverage on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Persimmon Stock Performance

PSMMY stock opened at $27.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.59. Persimmon has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $47.59.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

