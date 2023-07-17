Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Gap Down to $13.53

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.53, but opened at $13.03. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 3,400,074 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $87.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $26.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.336 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 39.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

