Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX) Short Interest Update

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phoenix Biotech Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $530,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,000. Meteora Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 168,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 543.9% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 270,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 228,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 426,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 29,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Stock Performance

PBAX traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.83. 1,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,441. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $11.83.

About Phoenix Biotech Acquisition

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It engages in identifying and acquiring a business that focuses on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States and Europe.

