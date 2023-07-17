Phraction Management LLC Purchases 2,239 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Phraction Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 4.4% of Phraction Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in S&P Global by 93.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in S&P Global by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,627,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 42.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $416.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $380.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.40. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $417.36.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.99, for a total transaction of $78,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,334 shares in the company, valued at $919,572.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,184,777 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.