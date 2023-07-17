PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Short Interest Update

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 47.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

PHX Energy Services Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PHXHF traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16. PHX Energy Services has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $6.70.

PHX Energy Services Increases Dividend

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1129 dividend. This is a positive change from PHX Energy Services’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

