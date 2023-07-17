Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) is Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,270 shares during the period. Physicians Realty Trust makes up 1.4% of Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $12,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 362,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 173,302 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 146,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 212.2% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 283,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 192,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 154,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DOC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.37. 405,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,681. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.83. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $18.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 209.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

