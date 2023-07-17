Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,652,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,619 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Cwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cwm LLC owned approximately 4.64% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $153,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 765.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

BOND stock remained flat at $91.50 during trading on Monday. 41,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,721. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.17. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $86.61 and a 12-month high of $97.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.