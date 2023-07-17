Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PINS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.92.

Pinterest Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $29.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,661,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,622,777. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $602.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.96 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $1,493,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $1,493,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $274,310.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,276,567.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 577,686 shares of company stock worth $14,564,334 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Pinterest by 315.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

