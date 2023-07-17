Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.00

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$15.00 and last traded at C$14.99, with a volume of 68033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.76.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$369.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.16.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$142.74 million during the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a net margin of 76.22% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. will post 0.9504185 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Announces Dividend

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

(Get Free Report)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.