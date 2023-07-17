Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR) Short Interest Up 21.0% in June

Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 257,800 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the June 15th total of 213,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pluri during the third quarter worth $81,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pluri during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pluri by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 59,920 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pluri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pluri by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 114,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 55,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Pluri Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PLUR stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.75. 3,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,630. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Pluri has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94.

About Pluri

Pluri Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. The company develops placental expanded (PLX) based cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD that is in Phase III clinical trial for the muscle recovery following surgery for hip fracture; and Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of steroid-refractory graft versus host disease in collaboration with Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, as well as completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome associated with COVID-19 and a Phase I clinical trial for incomplete recovery following bone marrow transplantation.

