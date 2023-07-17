Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Potbelly Stock Performance

NASDAQ PBPB opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $259.81 million, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.14.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Potbelly had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 3,013.09%. The business had revenue of $118.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Potbelly will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Potbelly news, CEO Robert D. Wright bought 5,988 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $49,999.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 691,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,776,079.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Steven Cirulis purchased 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $26,026.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,092.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert D. Wright purchased 5,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $49,999.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,776,079.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 14,651 shares of company stock valued at $120,945. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBPB. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Potbelly by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Potbelly by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Potbelly by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Potbelly by 51.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

