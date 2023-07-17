Predator Oil & Gas (LON:PRD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.50

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc (LON:PRD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17.50 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.35 ($0.22), with a volume of 8814219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.75 ($0.19).

Predator Oil & Gas Stock Up 17.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £73.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1,684.00 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 6.22.

Get Predator Oil & Gas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Predator Oil & Gas

In other news, insider Carl Kindinger sold 184,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14), for a total transaction of £20,335.26 ($26,161.40). In other Predator Oil & Gas news, insider Carl Kindinger sold 184,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14), for a total value of £20,335.26 ($26,161.40). Also, insider Paul Stanard Griffiths sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14), for a total transaction of £1,925,000 ($2,476,521.29). Insiders sold a total of 21,012,985 shares of company stock worth $214,502,240 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Predator Oil & Gas Company Profile

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets in Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean. The company owns a diversified portfolio of oil and gas interests comprising CO2 enhanced Oil Recovery project in Trinidad; 2 gas exploration and appraisal project in offshore Ireland; and gas exploration project in onshore Morocco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Predator Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predator Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.