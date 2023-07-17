Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Short Interest Update

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,700 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the June 15th total of 173,600 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sean Kiewiet sold 16,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $61,022.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,475,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,242.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 47,386 shares of company stock worth $179,975 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Priority Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Priority Technology by 49.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 41.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 618,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Priority Technology Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRTH. B. Riley began coverage on Priority Technology in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Priority Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Priority Technology stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.71. 12,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,256. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95. Priority Technology has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $6.16.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $185.03 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Priority Technology will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

