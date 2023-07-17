Prom Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $71.04 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.89 or 0.00012950 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $71.04 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Prom has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.93948767 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,732,960.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

