ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.45

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.45 and last traded at $70.94, with a volume of 64680 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.58.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $658,000. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

