PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a growth of 358.0% from the June 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Price Performance
PPERY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 63,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,435. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44. PT Bank Mandiri has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36.
About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
