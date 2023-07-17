PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a growth of 358.0% from the June 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Price Performance

PPERY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 63,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,435. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44. PT Bank Mandiri has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

