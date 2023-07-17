Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the June 15th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pure Energy Minerals Price Performance

Shares of PEMIF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 15,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,632. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. Pure Energy Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.30.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 950 claims covering an area of approximately 23,360 acres located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp.

