Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the June 15th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Pure Energy Minerals Price Performance
Shares of PEMIF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 15,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,632. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. Pure Energy Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.30.
Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile
