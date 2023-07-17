Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Short Interest Up 1,700.0% in June

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Puyi

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Puyi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Puyi Price Performance

Shares of PUYI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93. Puyi has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $9.63.

About Puyi

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, and corporate financing services.

