Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $885.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Quanex Building Products has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.39.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $273.54 million for the quarter. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 9,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $249,297.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,451,734.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Quanex Building Products news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 9,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $249,297.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,451,734.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Griffiths sold 26,607 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $713,333.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,308 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,697.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,344,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,956,000 after acquiring an additional 162,588 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 19,498 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 2.6% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,250,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,920,000 after buying an additional 31,154 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,199,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,822,000 after acquiring an additional 24,387 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanex Building Products

(Get Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.