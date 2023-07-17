QUASA Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $173.02 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. During the last week, QUASA has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $173.02 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00151942 USD and is up 25.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $343.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

