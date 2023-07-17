QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $82.40 and last traded at $82.95. Approximately 82,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 421,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.43.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.59 and its 200-day moving average is $87.09.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.41. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in QuidelOrtho during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 133.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 554.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

