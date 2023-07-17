Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Short Interest Update

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 536.8% from the June 15th total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

Shares of Qurate Retail stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,643. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. Qurate Retail has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $21.93.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

