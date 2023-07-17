Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises 1.5% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $91.50. 220,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,936. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.37.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

