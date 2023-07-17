Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,705 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,977 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,599,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,260,929,000 after buying an additional 476,768 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,000,148 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,978,936,000 after buying an additional 129,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $1,467,351,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.41. 691,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,827,531. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.96.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

