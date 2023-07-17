Ravencoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.82 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a market cap of $250.40 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,757,043,225 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a blockchain project that enables simple issuance and management of tradable assets on a blockchain. It was launched in 2018 without an ICO, pre-mine, or masternodes, and is notable for its use of the X16R and KAWPOW algorithms to prevent ASIC domination of the network. The project was announced by Bruce Fenton on Twitter and has a growing community with a development roadmap of seven phases. Ravencoin is designed to be energy-efficient and aims to provide a decentralized alternative to traditional financial instruments.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

