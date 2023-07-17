Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) & Koios Beverage (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) Head-To-Head Review

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) and Koios Beverage (OTCMKTS:KBEVF – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Real Good Food and Koios Beverage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Good Food 0 0 2 0 3.00 Koios Beverage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Real Good Food currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.71%. Given Real Good Food’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Real Good Food is more favorable than Koios Beverage.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Good Food -9.25% -35.02% -1.60% Koios Beverage N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Real Good Food and Koios Beverage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

17.5% of Real Good Food shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of Real Good Food shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Real Good Food and Koios Beverage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Good Food $141.59 million 0.78 -$10.98 million ($1.93) -2.20 Koios Beverage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Koios Beverage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Real Good Food.

Summary

Real Good Food beats Koios Beverage on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co. brand name, as well as sells private-label products. The company serves retailers, which primarily sell its products through natural and conventional grocery, drug, club, and mass merchandise stores. It also sells its products through its e-commerce channel, which includes direct-to-consumer sales through its website, as well as through its retail customers' online platforms. The company was formerly known as Project Clean, Inc. and changed its name to The Real Good Food Company, Inc. in October 2021. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

About Koios Beverage

Koios Beverage Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells functional beverages in the United States. The company also provides supplements and coffee products. It distributes its products through a network of approximately 4,400 retail locations and Website. The company was formerly known as Super Nova Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Koios Beverage Corp. in April 2018. Koios Beverage Corp. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

