Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,243 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.6% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,094 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.1% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 140,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $69,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,974 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $56,133,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 62.1% during the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $546.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $564.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.17.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.32.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

