Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 67.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,020 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $286.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $909.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.36. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tesla from $154.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.16.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

