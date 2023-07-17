Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 16th (DAL, JPM, NEWT, OCX, OGEN, PAAS, PED, PLM, STT, THM)

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2023

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, July 16th:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $67.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $179.00 to $182.00.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $20.00.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $87.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $52.00.

