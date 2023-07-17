Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 16th (DAL, JPM, NEWT, OCX, OGEN, PAAS, PED, PLM, STT, THM)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, July 16th:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $67.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $179.00 to $182.00.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT)

had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $20.00.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $87.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $52.00.

