Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

ROIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Down 0.1 %

ROIC opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth $17,732,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 104.6% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,150,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,507 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 91.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,244,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,859 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 42.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,435,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,352 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,382,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,090,000 after purchasing an additional 787,907 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.