Reviewing Broad Street Realty (BRST) and Its Rivals

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Free Report) is one of 74 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Broad Street Realty to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Broad Street Realty and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Broad Street Realty Competitors 198 824 1123 23 2.45

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 327.65%. Given Broad Street Realty’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Broad Street Realty has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Broad Street Realty has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broad Street Realty’s rivals have a beta of 0.90, suggesting that their average stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Broad Street Realty and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Broad Street Realty $32.95 million -$13.75 million -1.27 Broad Street Realty Competitors $1.48 billion $73.92 million 18.88

Broad Street Realty’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Broad Street Realty. Broad Street Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.7% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Broad Street Realty and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broad Street Realty -35.33% -33.01% -4.06% Broad Street Realty Competitors -182.74% 3.44% 1.10%

Summary

Broad Street Realty rivals beat Broad Street Realty on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Broad Street Realty

Broad Street Realty, Inc. owns, develops, operates, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed- use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants. It also offers coordination, tenant improvements, and building services; and real estate management and engineering services to property owners, as well as provides tenant representation, landlord representation, property acquisition and disposition, real estate development, project/construction management, finance, strategic consulting, property management, and asset management. Broad Street Realty, Inc. is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

