RH (NYSE:RH) Stock Price Down 3.2%

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $364.10 and last traded at $365.03. 500,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 827,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $376.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RH shares. Wedbush cut their target price on RH from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on RH from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on RH from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on RH from $360.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.87.

Get RH alerts:

RH Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.85.

Insider Activity at RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RH will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total transaction of $534,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,405,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,170. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RH by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RH by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of RH by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 0.6% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

About RH

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.