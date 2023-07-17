Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $610.00

Shares of Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 610 ($7.85) and last traded at GBX 594 ($7.64), with a volume of 34994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 600 ($7.72).

Ricardo Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 576.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 556.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £369.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,712.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Ricardo Company Profile

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

