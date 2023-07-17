Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Gap Down to $24.82

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.82, but opened at $24.01. Rivian Automotive shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 12,495,369 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RIVN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.94.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The company’s revenue was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,423 shares of company stock valued at $793,029. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

