Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Barclays

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HOOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.09.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 0.6 %

HOOD opened at $12.38 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54.

Insider Activity

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 76.47% and a negative return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 23,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $196,045.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,391.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 708,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,499,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 23,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $196,045.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,391.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 540,889 shares of company stock worth $5,422,725. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,374,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572,799 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,919,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,559,000 after acquiring an additional 185,475 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,315,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,835 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,312,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,038,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,700,000 after purchasing an additional 170,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

See Also

