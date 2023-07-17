Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Short Interest Down 38.4% in June

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 321,300 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the June 15th total of 521,200 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

ROG has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

NYSE ROG traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,317. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.95. Rogers has a 1-year low of $98.45 and a 1-year high of $271.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.45.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. Rogers had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $243.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rogers will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total value of $193,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,785.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total value of $193,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,785.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne K. Roby bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $162.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,603.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $48,603. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Rogers by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Rogers by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Rogers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rogers by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 14.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

