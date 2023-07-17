Royal Bank of Canada Increases Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Price Target to $52.00

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ROL. Bank of America assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.57.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $44.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.67. Rollins has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $44.57.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rollins will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,115.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,115.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $744,814.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,357. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

