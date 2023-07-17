Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $368.06

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $368.06 and last traded at $365.19, with a volume of 79469 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $364.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $294.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $251.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Saia from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.65.

Saia Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.65.

Insider Activity

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,167.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,925.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,815,000 after buying an additional 39,660 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,089,000 after purchasing an additional 146,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Saia by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 858,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth approximately $196,512,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

