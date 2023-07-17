Sapphire 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $646.28 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 17th. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $23.41 million and approximately $646.28 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,885.43 or 0.06308371 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00047344 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00019253 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00031050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013650 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,408,839,627 coins and its circulating supply is 1,388,257,404 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

