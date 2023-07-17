Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of SOAGY stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $95.26.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. It offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, as well as software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and membrane filters, glass and quartz microfibre filters, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.
