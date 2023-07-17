Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stake Trimmed by Your Advocates Ltd. LLP

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lowered its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 98.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537,854 shares during the quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 544,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after acquiring an additional 25,442 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $875,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,268.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $25.20 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

