Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Stock Position Lifted by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,285 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $13,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tevis Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 50,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,192,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 173,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $19.95 on Monday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $23.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

