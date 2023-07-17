Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s 9th Largest Position

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 36,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $53.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average is $48.62. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $53.44.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

