Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLXGet Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.24. Approximately 26,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 586,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.68.

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Scilex during the first quarter worth about $60,070,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Scilex during the first quarter worth about $3,574,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Scilex during the first quarter worth about $1,961,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Scilex during the first quarter worth about $1,819,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Scilex during the first quarter worth about $1,619,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. It offers ZTlido, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with postherpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

