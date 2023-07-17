Scott S. Slater Acquires 14,000 Shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Stock

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) CEO Scott S. Slater acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,583.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cadiz Stock Up 10.1 %

Shares of Cadiz stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.60. Cadiz Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the first quarter worth approximately $7,066,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cadiz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,846,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the 4th quarter valued at $1,960,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadiz during the 1st quarter valued at $2,329,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadiz by 55.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 390,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.

