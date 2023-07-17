SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Update

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the June 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SGSOY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.47. 63,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,059. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30. SGS has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGSOY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SGS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SGS in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $937.20.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Knowledge.

