Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF) Short Interest Down 26.8% in June

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 684,400 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the June 15th total of 935,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of SHJBF remained flat at C$3.65 during trading hours on Monday. Shanghai Junshi Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of C$3.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.43.
About Shanghai Junshi Biosciences
