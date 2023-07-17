Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF) Short Interest Down 26.8% in June

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 684,400 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the June 15th total of 935,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of SHJBF remained flat at C$3.65 during trading hours on Monday. Shanghai Junshi Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of C$3.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.43.

About Shanghai Junshi Biosciences

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs in the therapeutic areas of oncology, metabolic, autoimmune, neurologic, and infectious diseases in the People's Republic of China. The company offers JS001, a recombinant humanized anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody under the trade name of TUOYI for the indication of melanoma, mucosal melanoma, soft tissue sarcoma, nasopharyngeal carcinoma, urothelial carcinoma, non-small cell lung carcinoma, triple negative breast carcinoma, esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, and hepatocellular carcinoma.

